RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.58

Shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.58 and traded as low as $7.68. RedHill Biopharma shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 744,310 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RDHL shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average is $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.71.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $20.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.57 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 152.19% and a negative net margin of 142.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDHL. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in RedHill Biopharma by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 87,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 33,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

