Refereum 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.64 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Refereum has a market cap of $19.16 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Refereum has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Refereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00068834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $265.98 or 0.00826696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006830 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00050574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.88 or 0.04391451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00015426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017512 BTC.

About Refereum

RFR is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum.

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.