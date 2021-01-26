Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relay Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It focuses on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company’s product pipeline consist RLY-1971, RLY-4008 and RLY-PI3K1047 which are in clinical stage. Relay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RLAY. JMP Securities started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Relay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.17.

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.56 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.51.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.66). As a group, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,965,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $80,577,054.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

