Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Given Outperform Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.21% from the company’s previous close.

RBNC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reliant Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Reliant Bancorp stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.29. 80 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,055. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72. Reliant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The firm has a market cap of $330.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 17.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kim York purchased 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $49,832.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,495 shares of company stock worth $82,223. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Reliant Bancorp by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Reliant Bancorp by 10.1% during the third quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 171,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 15,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Reliant Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $628,000. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.