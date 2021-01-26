Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) vs. Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Financial Contrast

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) and Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Remark alerts:

11.0% of Remark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Ayro shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Remark shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Ayro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Remark and Ayro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Remark 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Remark presently has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 82.93%. Given Remark’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Remark is more favorable than Ayro.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Remark and Ayro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remark $5.02 million 56.89 -$25.61 million ($0.52) -5.52 Ayro $6.08 million 29.87 -$4.90 million N/A N/A

Ayro has higher revenue and earnings than Remark.

Profitability

This table compares Remark and Ayro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remark -299.36% N/A -110.49% Ayro N/A -26.05% -20.87%

Risk and Volatility

Remark has a beta of 3.34, indicating that its stock price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ayro has a beta of 4.01, indicating that its stock price is 301% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ayro beats Remark on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc., technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries. It also owns and operates Sharecare, a web-based platform that facilitates search for health and wellness information; and Bikini.com, an e-commerce website, which sells swimwear and accessories. The company was formerly known as Remark Media, Inc. and changed its name to Remark Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Remark Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Ayro

Ayro, Inc. designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Round Rock, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.