Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

RNLSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Nord/LB lowered Renault from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of RNLSY stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.60 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.53. Renault has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $9.38.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

