Rentberry Price Reaches $0.0004 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 26th. Rentberry has a total market cap of $112,119.07 and $13.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rentberry alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00072105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.39 or 0.00861960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00052419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.94 or 0.04412365 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017565 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com.

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.