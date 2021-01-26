Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Down 6.2%

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) shares traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $200.63 and last traded at $201.99. 679,186 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 400,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.28.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $94.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $80,988.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total value of $3,716,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,327 shares in the company, valued at $47,068,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,245 shares of company stock worth $5,104,778. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,975,000 after acquiring an additional 56,722 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,441,000 after acquiring an additional 239,625 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 418,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,810,000 after acquiring an additional 43,507 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,632,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

