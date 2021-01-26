Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for S&P Global Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of S&P Global in a research report issued on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.42. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s FY2021 earnings at $12.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.24 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.71.

NYSE SPGI opened at $314.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $320.91 and a 200-day moving average of $341.83. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in S&P Global by 111.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

