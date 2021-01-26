Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE):

1/25/2021 – Intercontinental Exchange had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

1/12/2021 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $134.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Intercontinental Exchange had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

1/7/2021 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $117.00 to $127.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at Compass Point from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $131.00.

12/7/2020 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $116.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.61. 54,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,144. The firm has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.23. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $119.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $159,558.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 17,281 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,369.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,564,827.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,370,679. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 188,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,755,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 34,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

