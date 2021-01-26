Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 249,716 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,028,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,716 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $83,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,256 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,863,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 445.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,652 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,787,000 after purchasing an additional 879,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,419,000 after purchasing an additional 595,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.09. 144,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,895,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The company has a market cap of $78.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.73, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.02.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.