Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 250,000 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,652,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $53,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

RKT stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $22.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,836,360. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.52. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

