Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 522,606 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 14,001 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $112,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,748,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,261,716,000 after buying an additional 34,270 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,539,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $996,359,000 after purchasing an additional 80,602 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $579,445,000 after purchasing an additional 90,761 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in McDonald’s by 80.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after purchasing an additional 625,506 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,385,706 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $304,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.61.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,658. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.51. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The firm has a market cap of $159.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.