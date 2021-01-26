Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $56.36 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Danaher were worth $56,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.38.

DHR stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.84. 39,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,078. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $167.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $248.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

