Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 642,576 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 45,354 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $225,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,399,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 221 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $344.98. The stock had a trading volume of 94,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,244. The business’s 50 day moving average is $347.50 and its 200 day moving average is $326.20. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95. The stock has a market cap of $327.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Truist increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

