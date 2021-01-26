Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 11,349 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,349 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $49,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $1,286,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 342,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PH traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $270.72. 17,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,241. The company’s 50 day moving average is $276.17 and its 200-day moving average is $230.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $293.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.36.

In other news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 7,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total transaction of $1,765,723.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,584 shares in the company, valued at $31,966,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $299,673.66. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,161,621. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

