Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,630 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $63,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,656,415,000 after purchasing an additional 957,298 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,986,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,557,374,000 after purchasing an additional 74,368 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,074,444,000 after purchasing an additional 659,510 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,666,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $883,338,000 after purchasing an additional 140,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,599,000 after purchasing an additional 955,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.99. 168,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,970,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $121.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.35. The firm has a market cap of $157.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist upped their target price on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

