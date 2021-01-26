Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.83

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.83 and last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 2942603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Retractable Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $518.35 million, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a return on equity of 46.02% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVP. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter worth $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the third quarter worth $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter worth $77,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the third quarter valued at $94,000. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps.

