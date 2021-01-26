Reviewing Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) & Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) and Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dairy Farm International and Grocery Outlet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dairy Farm International $11.19 billion 0.53 $323.80 million N/A N/A Grocery Outlet $2.56 billion 1.55 $15.42 million $0.79 53.23

Dairy Farm International has higher revenue and earnings than Grocery Outlet.

Profitability

This table compares Dairy Farm International and Grocery Outlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dairy Farm International N/A N/A N/A Grocery Outlet 3.09% 17.92% 6.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dairy Farm International and Grocery Outlet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dairy Farm International 0 0 0 0 N/A Grocery Outlet 0 2 10 0 2.83

Grocery Outlet has a consensus price target of $46.36, suggesting a potential upside of 10.26%. Given Grocery Outlet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grocery Outlet is more favorable than Dairy Farm International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Dairy Farm International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Dairy Farm International has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grocery Outlet has a beta of -0.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats Dairy Farm International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dairy Farm International Company Profile

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. It operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, Cold Storage, Jasons MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand. It also operates health and beauty stores under the Mannings, Guardian, Rose Pharmacy, and GNC brands; and home furnishings stores under the IKEA name, as well as restaurants under the Maxim's brand. In addition, the company operates department stores, and specialty and do-it-yourself stores. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 10,533 outlets in 12 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1886 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products. As of November 10, 2020, it had 350 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

