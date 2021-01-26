Reviewing HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) and Entia Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ERGO)

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) and Entia Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ERGO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HEXO and Entia Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HEXO $60.46 million 12.35 -$406.37 million ($0.96) -6.36 Entia Biosciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Entia Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HEXO.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.3% of HEXO shares are held by institutional investors. 28.3% of Entia Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HEXO and Entia Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEXO -517.61% -13.15% -10.35% Entia Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

HEXO has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entia Biosciences has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for HEXO and Entia Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HEXO 6 9 1 0 1.69 Entia Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

HEXO currently has a consensus price target of $1.15, indicating a potential downside of 81.18%. Given HEXO’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HEXO is more favorable than Entia Biosciences.

Summary

HEXO beats Entia Biosciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. Additionally, it offers cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brand; and cannabis products under Original Stash and Up brand names. The company was formerly known as The Hydropothecary Corporation and changes its name to HEXO Corp. in August 2018. HEXO Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Kanata, Canada.

Entia Biosciences Company Profile

Entia Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development, production, and distribution of dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, and medical foods products in the United States. It is also involved in the discovery, scientific evaluation, and marketing of natural formulations that can be used in medical foods, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and other products. The company's portfolio of formulations include ErgoD2, a pharmaceutical grade organic compound from whole food that contains the micro-nutrients; L-Ergothioneine, a naturally occurring amino acid and master antioxidant; and vitamin D, an antioxidant. In addition, it is also developing products for the chronic kidney disease and other diseases, as well as providing cosmeceuticals and other beauty products under the GROH brand name. Entia Biosciences, Inc. offers its products directly to consumers through e-commerce channels, such as direct email marketing, social media outlets, and e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as Total Nutraceutical Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Entia Biosciences, Inc. in January 2012. Entia Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sherwood, Oregon.

