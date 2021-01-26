Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rheinmetall from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

RNMBY stock opened at $21.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $22.47.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.