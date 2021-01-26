Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

TSE:RPI.UN traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$73.50. 9,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$27.51 and a 52-week high of C$86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$825.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$70.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$73.87.

In related news, Senior Officer Enzio Di Gennaro sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.25, for a total value of C$773,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,589,125.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

