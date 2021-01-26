Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has increased its dividend payment by 23.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE RBA traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $63.14. The company had a trading volume of 636,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $78.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.59 and a 200-day moving average of $61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.71 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $27,823.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180 shares in the company, valued at $12,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $143,420.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,821 shares of company stock worth $892,064 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on RBA. Scotiabank lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James set a $75.00 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

