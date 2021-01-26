Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of RBA opened at C$80.99 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of C$37.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$101.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$86.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$79.86. The company has a market cap of C$8.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.04.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$441.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$397.16 million. Research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.3800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$65.00 to C$68.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) from C$80.00 to C$68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$70.50.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

