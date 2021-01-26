Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) Receives C$70.50 Average PT from Analysts

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$70.50.

RBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) to C$75.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$65.00 to C$68.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) from C$80.00 to C$68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) stock opened at C$80.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$86.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$79.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.62. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of C$37.76 and a 12 month high of C$101.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.04.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$441.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$397.16 million. Analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.3800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

