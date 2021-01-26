Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Shares Up 9.1%

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) shot up 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.66 and last traded at $23.64. 4,456,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 2,962,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.92.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 538.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 211,564 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 94,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rite Aid Company Profile (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.