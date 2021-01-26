RiverFort Global Opportunities plc (RGO.L) (LON:RGO) Shares Down 1.9%

RiverFort Global Opportunities plc (RGO.L) (LON:RGO)’s share price was down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02). Approximately 199,615 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,153,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.33 ($0.02).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.86. The firm has a market cap of £8.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00.

About RiverFort Global Opportunities plc (RGO.L) (LON:RGO)

RiverFort Global Opportunities plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in equity, convertible debt, mezzanine debt, senior debt and royalty instruments investing across the growth stage of public and private small cap growth companies. It prefers to invest in technology, natural resources, energy (including power generation and transmission), financial and healthcare sectors.

