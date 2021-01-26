Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) & West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Head to Head Review

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) and West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Roadrunner Transportation Systems and West Japan Railway, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roadrunner Transportation Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A West Japan Railway 1 2 1 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, West Japan Railway has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of West Japan Railway shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Roadrunner Transportation Systems and West Japan Railway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roadrunner Transportation Systems N/A N/A N/A West Japan Railway -2.30% -1.21% -0.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Roadrunner Transportation Systems and West Japan Railway’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roadrunner Transportation Systems $1.85 billion 0.05 -$340.94 million N/A N/A West Japan Railway $13.84 billion 0.72 $822.30 million $4.65 11.13

West Japan Railway has higher revenue and earnings than Roadrunner Transportation Systems.

Summary

Roadrunner Transportation Systems beats West Japan Railway on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. It operates through four segments: Ascent Transportation Management (Ascent TM), Ascent On-Demand (Ascent OD), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Truckload (TL). The company offers domestic freight management solutions, including asset-backed truckload brokerage, specialized/heavy haul, LTL shipment execution, LTL carrier rate negotiations, access to its transportation management system, and freight audit/payment. It also provides air and ground expedite services for the transportation of automotive and industrial parts, paper products, and steel, as well as frozen and refrigerated foods, including dairy, poultry and meat, and consumers products, such as foods and beverages. In addition, the company arranges the pickup and delivery of TL freight through its 30 TL service centers in the United States; offers dry van truckload, temperature-controlled truckload, and logistics and warehouse services; and provides pickup, consolidation, linehaul, deconsolidation, and delivery of LTL shipments in the United States and Canada through 27 LTL service centers and approximately 140 third-party delivery agents. Further, the company provides international air and ocean freight forwarding, customs brokerage, regulatory compliance, project and order management, and retail consolidation services. It operates through a network of independent brokerage agents, direct sales force, company brokers, and commissioned sales representatives. The company offers its services under the Roadrunner and Ascent Global Logistics brands. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services. The company also engages in the selling of goods and food services; wholesaling; and other retail businesses. It is also involved in the operation of department stores, convenience stores, restaurants, souvenir shops, shopping centers, and others; selling and leasing of real estate; hotel; credit cards and electronic money; and car rental, travel, machinery and equipment installation, rolling stock and equipment, electrical contracting, electrical equipment, civil engineering and construction consulting, construction, information services, advertising, cleaning and maintenance, and other businesses. West Japan Railway Company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

