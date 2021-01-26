Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $500.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $380.00 to $500.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ROKU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on Roku from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Pivotal Research raised Roku from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $303.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $426.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -507.90 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.37. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $448.17.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Roku will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $7,276,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total transaction of $110,962,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 598,203 shares of company stock valued at $181,266,207. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

