Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 15,100 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 168.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

KHC opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average of $32.93. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.37, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

