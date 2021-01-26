Rothschild Investment Corp IL Lowers Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 12,464 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 698,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,066,000 after buying an additional 186,727 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CONE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.65.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $72.32 on Tuesday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.82.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

