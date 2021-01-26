Rothschild Investment Corp IL Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 102,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 340.4% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period.

SPLV stock opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average of $54.42. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $62.09.

