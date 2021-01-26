Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) a €530.00 Price Target

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) received a €530.00 ($623.53) price target from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €500.00 ($588.24) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €551.00 ($648.24) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €440.00 ($517.65) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €550.00 ($647.06) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €527.13 ($620.15).

MC stock traded down €9.60 ($11.29) on Tuesday, hitting €501.90 ($590.47). The company had a trading volume of 415,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,386. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 12-month high of €260.55 ($306.53). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €505.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €440.55.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) Company Profile

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

