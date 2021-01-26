Royal Bank of Canada Trims George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Target Price to $133.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $147.00 to $133.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WNGRF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of George Weston from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of George Weston from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

OTCMKTS WNGRF opened at $73.62 on Friday. George Weston has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $84.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.53.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

