Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Axel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1,973.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter valued at $459,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter valued at $2,558,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Shares of RCL opened at $68.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $123.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of ($33.69) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 101.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.18.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.