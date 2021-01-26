Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.37. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUBY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 20,053 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 21.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 21,220 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

