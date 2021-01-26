Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives $17.64 Average PT from Analysts

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.54.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $17.20. 42,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.49. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $22.55.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,844,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,703,000 after acquiring an additional 69,883 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,438.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,456,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,161 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,875,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,423,000 after acquiring an additional 272,482 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,841,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,010,000 after acquiring an additional 527,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,668,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,511,000 after acquiring an additional 670,216 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

