Safe Hits Market Capitalization of $4.02 Million (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and $112,580.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Safe has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001065 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 96.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

