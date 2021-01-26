Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives $81.53 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.53.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAGE. Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $82.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $90.46 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $98.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.58.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 3,632.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 149,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 145,300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.