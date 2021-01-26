Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $95.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $65.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $82.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $90.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.58. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.23.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.27. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. The business had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.48) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.83 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

