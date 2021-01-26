salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 46,851 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 283.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,508 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,819,690.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $89,676.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at $355,301.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,592 shares of company stock worth $25,524,938. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM stock opened at $225.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.03. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $206.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $278.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.72.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

