Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Shares Gap Down to $1.35

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.35, but opened at $1.13. Sanchez Midstream Partners shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 29,378 shares.

The company has a market cap of $21.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63.

Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter.

About Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

