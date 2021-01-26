Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys 200 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.28. 50,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,418,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $175.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.52.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

