Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys 650 Shares of CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in CIIG Merger were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in CIIG Merger during the 4th quarter valued at $829,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CIIG Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,039,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CIIG Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,512,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CIIG Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,977,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in CIIG Merger by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 651,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 141,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on CIIG Merger in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CIIC traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.64. The stock had a trading volume of 9,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,179. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.18. CIIG Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.18.

CIIG Merger Company Profile

CIIG Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

