Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys Shares of 12,200 Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,826. The firm has a market cap of $836.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.48. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $76.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.35.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.52) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

