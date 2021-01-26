Sanders Morris Harris LLC Cuts Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,759,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,952,000 after buying an additional 1,398,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,780,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,843,000 after purchasing an additional 739,228 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,508,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,703,000 after purchasing an additional 576,349 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,913,000 after purchasing an additional 181,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC now owns 1,672,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,205,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.01. 3,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,759. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.57. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.54. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. The company had revenue of $41.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 430,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $7,757,172.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 489,311 shares of company stock worth $8,848,997 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

