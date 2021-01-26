Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. DocuSign comprises about 1.0% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $1,304,246.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,244,959.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $4,046,862.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,704 shares of company stock worth $9,349,067 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.15. 26,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,290,145. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.40. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.88 and a 12 month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.95.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.