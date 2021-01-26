Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $281,000 in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 94,242 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 126,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,556,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $4.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.94 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.21.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

