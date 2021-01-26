Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 284 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,363 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after acquiring an additional 630,989 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,811 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $649,356,000 after acquiring an additional 50,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $422,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,046 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.78. The company had a trading volume of 93,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431,029. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The firm has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.35, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.22.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.