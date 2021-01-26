Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 37,000 Shares of Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its stake in shares of Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Spark Energy were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Spark Energy during the second quarter worth $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Spark Energy by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Spark Energy by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in Spark Energy by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 24,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Spark Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James G. Jones II sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $47,721.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,158.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James G. Jones II sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $70,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,812 shares of company stock worth $349,701 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPKE traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,078. The firm has a market cap of $394.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. Spark Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $11.32.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $140.63 million during the quarter. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 3.94%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%.

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

